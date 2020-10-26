Utah’s 7-day rolling average of new tests increases each day

The Utah Department of Health reported 1,201 new COVID-19 positive cases Monday while the state’s rolling seven-day average of positive tests continues to surpass previous records with a daily average of 1,494 new tests.

Monday the Bear River Health Department counted 43 new positive cases in northern Utah: 33 in Cache County and 10 in Box Elder County.

There have been 5,026 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,077 in Cache County, 927 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,658 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations continue steady in northern Utah. There are still 15 from the district in hospitals, 12 from Cache County and three from Box Elder County.

There were 5,745 tests administered since Sunday to find the 1,201 new cases Monday and now 106,083 Utahns have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Another week of tracking by the Utah Department of Health has found in the last seven days 17 percent of all coronavirus tests statewide were positive, which is another new record-high rate.

With two COVID-19 deaths since Sunday 574 Utahns have died due to the coronavirus.

In October there have now been at least 1,000 new cases on 23 of 26 days.

On Monday current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah totaled 299. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are now 5,102. The most recent report from Idaho indicates there are 59,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 573 COVID deaths in Idaho with 342 positive tests in Franklin County, 69 positives in Bear Lake County and 45 in Oneida County.