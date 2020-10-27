Glenda Lee Simmons Wright

Glenda Lee Simmons, 64 passed adeway in Pocatello, Idaho on October 24, 2020.

Glenda was born November 19, 1955 to Keith and Dixie Simmons in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Glenda married Douglas Wright on April 8, 1976 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

She enjoyed cultivating various plants and flowers, crafting and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She had a beautiful loving heart, always finding a way to be of service to her family, friends and community. She has held a multitude of callings in the LDS Franklin Stake for over 50 years.

Glenda is survived by her husband; Douglas Wright, a brother; Ronald Simmons, a sister; Jeanine Spencer, and a sister; Lynette Roberts. She is also survived by three sons; Jared, Jeffery and Steven Wright.

A private family service will be held.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

