Idaho governor orders return to some COVID-19 restrictions

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
October 27, 2020
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, spoke to reporters in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. He ordered a return to some restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus as intertwined health care systems across the state showed early signs of buckling. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered a return to some restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus as intertwined health care systems across the state show early signs of buckling.

The Republican governor on Monday said indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people or fewer as state officials continue reporting surging infections, with 650 more on Sunday for a total approaching 60,000 along with 573 deaths. Little didn’t order a statewide mask mandate.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, Idaho’s positivity test rate is fourth-worst in the nation. St. Luke’s, with hospitals in southwestern and central Idaho, is reporting that 20% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19.

