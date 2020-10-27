August 27, 1937 – October 24, 2020 (age 83)

Jerry Lee Scheib, 83, of Salt Lake City, passed away on October 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on August 27, 1937 to Clarence and Eva Scheib. He was the oldest of three children and preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

At the age of 15 his family moved to California, he attended El Camino College and enlisted in the Air Force Reserves. He had a deep love of flying; he had his pilot’s license before his driver’s license, and he was proud to have his mother as his first passenger.

Jerry’s life was spared on several occasions, he had specific events that changed his life which lead him to a profound testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints. Jerry’s life was full of service and humility. After serving in the Air Force, he then chose to serve an LDS mission where he met his first wife Julie Scheib, the mother of his nine children. He served as a Highway Patrolman for 25 years and the highlight of his career was flying for the Utah Division of Investigation Narcotic Enforcement Bureau. He also received special awards for his service and dedication.

Jerry was humble, kind and generous to all he met and continued his life of serving others. He was always smiling and sharing his sense of humor. He was known for his sweet, kind heart and was loved by all of those who knew him.

He is survived by his second wife Pat Allred Scheib and children, Julie Scheib and his nine children. Jerry loved all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

His body will be laid to rest at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

At Jerry’s request, in lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to IHC Homecare & Hospice team for their comfort and care to our father.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.