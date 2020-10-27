August 27, 1935 – October 26, 2020 (age 85)

On October 26, 2020, our father, Jesse (Jay) Dean Dye, finished his journey here on earth. He peaceable left this world holding the hand of his beautiful bride of 58 years. He was a loving husband, the father of 11 children, 60 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was 85 years old at the time of his passing and was surrounded by all his children in his home in Shelley, Idaho.

Jess was born in Presto (near Firth), Idaho, to Jesse Reese and Beatrice Freeman Dye on August 27, 1935. He had three younger brothers and two older sisters. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1953 and was involved in track, football, and softball. He served an LDS mission in the Great Lakes and then attended BYU until he served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Okinawa. On May 4, 1962 he married the love of his life Marsha Christensen in the Idaho Falls Temple.

As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in numerous callings and leadership positions in both the ward and stake levels. This ranged from a Gospel Doctrine teacher to bishoprics and branch presidency. His favorite callings were ones he could do together with his wife; they made a great team. They enjoyed serving in the temple together and being stake missionaries. He especially enjoyed working with both the cub and boy scouts and was instrumental in starting up the cub scouting program in Island Park, Idaho. He influenced many young boys’ lives and helped many of them get their eagles. He was especially proud that all four of his sons became Eagle Scouts. In 2015, he was nominated for the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest award given to scout leaders.

Jess was blessed with many talents and abilities. He was an inventor to a master craftsman and could build anything from cabinets to homes. He loved gardening and was always excited to share his abundance of produce with others.

Jess had a quick wit about him and could make you laugh even during the most difficult times. He was optimistic and you always felt joy in his presence. He was kind, compassionate, patient, sincere, and was always giving of himself. He humbly served others and was a friend to the young and old. He was nonjudgmental and loved everyone unconditionally. He loved the gospel and shared his testimony often through words and the way he lived. He was a very Christ-like person.

Family was the most important thing to Jess. He loved to support his children and grandchildren in the many events in their lives from going to sporting events to dance recitals or being there on their special days.

Jesse is survived by his wife Marsha Christensen Dye of Shelley, Idaho and his children all from Idaho: MarShel (David) Stockdale, Franklin; Jay (Kathy) Dye, Idaho Falls; Devan (Leslie) Dye, Shelley; CharReese (Delynn) Bradshaw, Shelley; Kelli (Quinn) Robbins, Firth; Desiree (David) Richards, Shelley; Korryn (Chris) Lott, Milo; Jared (Amilyn) Dye, Shelley; Derrick (Lisa) Dye, Shelley; Chyrelle (Josh) Miller, Idaho Falls; and Courtney (Kelly) Fielding, Shelley. Surviving siblings are sister Lois Thompson of Idaho Falls; Ron (Doris) Dye of Island Park; and Bruce (Joyce) Dye of Rexburg. He was preceded death by his parents Jesse and Beatrice Dye; sister, Pearl Young; brother, Odell Dye; and brother-in-laws, Darwin Young and Mel Thompson.

The Dye family would like to thank Dr. Paul Becket and Dr. Brad Jamison for their continued services and friendship throughout the years. Also, a special thanks to Kara Yancey and Hospice for taking care of him throughout the final days of his life.

The family will meet with friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Shelley South Stake Center for immediate family only.

There will be a live broadcast of the funeral service for those who would like to view it. Please click here.

Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by David B. Bleak Post 93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nalder Funeral Home.