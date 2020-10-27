Logan man arrested for allegedly binding woman with tape and raping her

Booking photo for Conner Isaac Clifford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly binding a woman with tape and raping her. Conner I. Clifford was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday after confessing to the assault.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a call about the rape Saturday. The alleged victim claimed Clifford had used electrical tape to tie her hands behind her back. He then put a sock or handkerchief in her mouth, and put more tape around her head to hold the cloth in place.

The woman said Clifford, who was an acquaintance, then raped her without her consent.

The incident took place at Clifford’s parent’s home in Cache County.

The alleged victim later contacted Clifford by text message and a recorded phone conversation. He admitted the allegation had been committed without her permission.

Deputies report, Clifford was questioned at the Sheriff’s Office later. He admitted to the allegations after being given his rights.

Jail records show Clifford was booked on felony aggravated kidnapping, object rape and forcible sodomy. He is temporarily being held without bail.

Clifford will likely be arraigned on formal charges Thursday in 1st District Court. He could face up to life in prison.

