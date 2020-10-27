Man arrested for allegedly raping woman multiple times

Booking photo for Arthur Bryar Robinson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman multiple times during the past year. Arthur B. Robinson was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday afternoon.

According to several arrest reports, the alleged victim contacted the Logan City Police Department in September. She claimed Robinson, who she had been in a long-term relationship with, had raped and sexually abused her seven times, while she told him no or tried to push him away.

The allegations reportedly happened between November 2019 and June 2020. They occurred at both the woman’s and Robinson’s residences. Since one of those locations were outside the city, Logan police notified the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the remaining incidents.

The reports outlined how the alleged victim called Robinson on Sept. 29. During the call, he admitted to being manipulative, coercive, and selfish, and assaulting her about 20 times.

Monday, officers located Robinson at his workplace in Summit County. During their interview, he reportedly admitted to treating the victim as an object and not stopping sexual assaults when told to.

Jail records show, Robinson was booked on multiple offences, including rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sex abuse. He is being held at the moment without bail.

Robinson will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court, Thursday afternoon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com