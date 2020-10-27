July 22, 1939 – October 22, 2020 (age 81)

Mary Ellen Graham, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Washington, Utah in her sleep on October 22, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1939 in Driggs, Idaho to Cecil and Edith Mangum She married Norman Burnett on November 15, 1958. They had three children together, Eric Burnett; Jeff (Neisha) Burnett, Hyrum, Utah; and Cindy (Rick) Smyer, Mackay, Idaho. They later divorced and she married Ted Gregory. They later divorced.

She then married her true sweetheart, Lee Graham on May 19, 1988 and they were later sealed for time and eternity on April 24, 2010. From this union she gained four more kids, Larry (Teri) Graham, Shirlee (Kevin) Hill, Trina (Tommy) Brown, Chris (Wendy) Graham.

Mary Ellen Graduated from Teton High School , after high school she managed Beaver Mountain Ski Resort and loved it. She later worked for Hill Air Force Base and retired from there after 20 years of service

Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Jeff (Neisha) Burnett and daughter, Cindy (Rick Smyer).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Edith Mangum, husband Lee Graham and four brothers, Marion Mangum, Donald Mangum, Dwaine Mangum, Vergil Mangum and two sons Eric Burnett, Chris Graham. She has 13 grandchildren and several great-grandkids.

A viewing will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at the Hyrum 2nd and 15th Ward, 100 South 450 East, Hyrum, Utah. Graveside services are following at 11:30am Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

The graveside will be Zoomed online at by clicking here at 11:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.