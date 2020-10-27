July 16, 1974 – October 22, 2020 (age 46)

Terry Gillaire Gleed, 46, passed away on October 22, 2020.

Gillaire was born on July 16, 1974, to Neal and Rolene (Jones) Gleed of Malad, Idaho. She was educated in Malad, graduating from Malad High School in 1992.

Gillaire enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including: clogging, playing the violin, diamond painting, and photography. She was always taking photos of her family and friends.

Family was very important to Gillaire. She loved supporting family members at their various activities, and kept tabs on everyone.

Gillaire also loved animals, having many pets throughout her life, most recently her favorite dog, Callie.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Gillaire is survived by her siblings: brother Rowland (Julie) Gleed of Seguin, Texas; and sister Cherhys (Shane) Hubbard of Grace, Idaho.

