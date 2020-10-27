January 15, 1941 – October 24, 2020 (age 79)



Vernon Gary Marshall, longtime resident of Malad, passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Gary, as he was known to his friends and loved ones, was born on January 15, 1941, in Sacramento, California, to Vernon Stanley and Viola Mae Marshall.

He had been a voracious reader since childhood, and in the evenings when we three kids would be watching television, he would sit on the sofa reading and eating sunflower seeds. His favorite books were crime fiction, and he was particularly fond of authors Ed McBain and John D. MacDonald.

Many things brought joy to Gary including old cars (especially from the ’50s and ’60s), guns, dogs, coffee, diet root beer, dark chocolate, football, NASCAR racing, the WNBA, golf, and clarinetist Pete Fountain, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Jean Youngblood September 22, 1961, in Salinas, California. They later divorced. His job at the Western Union company led his family to relocate many times to places including Rawlins, Wyoming; Eureka, California; Chico, California; Clovis, California; Bountiful, Utah; and Sacramento, California. Never a fan of working for a big corporation, Gary dreamed of working for himself. And he did just that in his 40s when he bought a greyhound depot business in Roseville, California where he made many friends with his regular customers. His son, one of his teenage employees at the time, remembers Gary’s enthusiasm when he decided to build up the lunch counter business of the depot, making soup and sandwiches for his hungry customers. Gary spent many evenings crunching numbers and planning menu items and was proud when his culinary investment paid off.

An avid drinker for many years, Gary joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 1992. Through his Higher Power, he found life-changing peace and happiness. In January 2020, he celebrated 28 years of sobriety. He inspired many lost souls, including his son, who is celebrating 13 years of sobriety today. He is infinitely grateful to his father for this gift.

Upon retirement, Gary relocated to Malad. He loved living in a small town and adoringly reminded us often that there was not even one stoplight in Malad. He loved gardening in his large yard and working on home improvement projects. He also enjoyed luncheons at the Senior Center, and we thank those who extended their friendships to him. He always talked warmly about you.

Gary’s daughter, Brenda, has many happy childhood memories of time spent with her father, growing up listening to bedtime stories, taking long walks, watching sports on TV, and talking about future goals and dreams.

Gary’s daughter, Lori, was able to spend a lot of time with him while he was living in a care center for a few months last year. She feels so fortunate to have those memories of the weekly visits with him, reminiscing about childhood and family memories.

Gary is survived by his three children: Brenda Kay Jolley of Monroe, Washington; Lori Ellen Olson of Layton, Utah; and Raymond Lee Marshall of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We would like to thank his wonderful neighbors and friends for all of the help and the kindness they showed to our father over the years. You helped make his life a happy one. We love you, Dad.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.