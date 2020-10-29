Logan man accused of two separate date assaults waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Kaleb M. Barclay (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate dates has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Kaleb M. Barclay is in the Cache County Jail since being arrested earlier this month.

Barclay participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He has been charged with three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, amended to a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Christian Hansen told the court they wished to waive the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors would have presented their evidence in the latest case. He explained that they were working on a global resolution to both cases and asked for more time to work out the plea deal.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled a change of plea hearing for Nov. 9. He ordered Barclay to remain in jail.

According to an arrest report, a woman called the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in September, reporting that she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier while on a date with Barclay. She claimed to have met the suspect on social media and had exchanged several messages and texts.

The alleged victim told deputies she agreed to go out with Barclay Sept. 17. The suspect had asked if they could drive to the Benson Marina area to go star gazing, which she agreed upon.

The woman described how after arriving at the marina, Barclay began to grope and forcefully kiss her as she declined and tried to resist. He continued to sexually assault her and tried to place her hands on his private area. The woman refused to touch him and asked to be taken home, which he did, while telling her not to tell anyone what had happened.

In September 2019, Barclay was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app commonly used by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The woman told officers that while the two were parked eating dinner, he began grabbing her, while forcefully kissing her. He also took her hands and made her touch him inappropriately.

In September 2020, Barclay accepted a plea deal. He was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9, which will now be postponed until attorneys work through the second case.

