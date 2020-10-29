Most coronavirus metrics continue to grow after new reports

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City responds to a question about protesters gathering outside her home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

To conclude his hour-long press conference Thursday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert made another plea to Utahns to join together to win the battle over COVID-19 and “to get on top of this spread.”

“Right now, our biggest challenge is really our casual associations, one with another, whether it be our young people getting together after a football game and doing things that aren’t structured and not supervised, whether it’s our getting together with friends and family,” Gov. Herbert said. “So, we need to be a little more careful, unfortunately, as we have that time of year.

“We still can have a good Halloween, we can still have a good Thanksgiving. But we may have to modify our behavior just a little bit.”

He spoke at the end of a meeting dominated by health leaders sharing news of crowded hospitals, record-setting case counts and the frustrations dealing with almost eight months of a pandemic.

State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn was asked how she was doing after reports of protestors outside her home Thursday.

“It’s scary, and wrong, that somebody would feel comfortable sharing my personal information,” Dr. Dunn stated. “It’s taken a really big toll on my family and myself, and they’re supposed to be back again tonight.

“I think it is really unfortunate that we live in a state where people feel that it is okay harass civil servants.”

The state health department’s report of the latest COVID-19 indicators included 1,837 new coronavirus cases discovered in testing since Wednesday and another record high 317 patients now in Utah’s hospitals. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 5,391 hospitalizations in Utah.

Thursday the Bear River Health Department reported 93 new positive cases in northern Utah (68 in Cache County and 25 in Box Elder County.)

There have been 5,285 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,277 in Cache County, 986 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,846 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations grew by four in northern Utah Wednesday. There are now 23 from the district in hospitals, 14 from Cache County and nine from Box Elder County.

Utah’s death toll reached 598 with the report of a second straight day of 10 COVID-19 deaths across the state.

In addition, Thursday the rolling seven-day average for positive tests grew to 1,578 cases a day, yet another new record.

In October there have now been at least 1,000 new cases on 26 of 29 days.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates there are 61,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 599 COVID deaths in Idaho with 367 positive tests in Franklin County, 74 positives in Bear Lake County and 54 in Oneida County.