COWBOY POETRY: Lonely Halloween

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

The leaves had turned to red and brown. They’d lost their summer’s green. The night was clear but, oh, so cold. We call it Halloween.

I filled two bowls of candy for the goblins and the witches and maybe even Frankenstein, with his neatly painted stitches.

I wondered if I’d recognize those young ones in disguise. I love to see their costumes, the excitement in their eyes.

I flopped down in my comfy chair and waited for the flow. But no one knocked or rang my bell. A Halloween no-show?

Then someone knocked at my back door. There stood my neighbor John. He said, “I hope you weren’t asleep. Your car’s dome light is on.”

I asked him in, and then we shared some pumpkin-spice hot tea. But deep inside I wish he’d hollered, “Trick or Treat,” to me.

‘Twas almost ten before I finally heard my doorbell ring. There stood two boys from just next door. Their sacks held not a thing!

The oldest hollered, “Trick or Treat!” Then said, “We started late. We were waiting for our mother. I think she’s on a date.

“She called; said we should come right here. She said you’d be the one to brighten up our Halloween. You must be lots of fun.”

The oldest brother was in charge. The younger one held back. I told the boys to step right in and open-up each sack.

I dumped a full bowl in each one. What really did they think? It brightened up my Halloween. Sure gave those boys a wink.

The oldest boy yelled, “Thank you!” The youngest stood wide-eyed. I watched them till they got back home, then blinked and dang near cried.

The story doesn’t end right there. ‘Cuz kids will spread the word. And now at Trick-or-Treating time, two have become a herd.