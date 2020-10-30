High School Football Playoff Scoreboard: Oct. 30, 2020

Written by Eric Frandsen
October 30, 2020

#10 Bear River 32, #7 Green Canyon 28
– Next week: #10 Bear River at #2 Pine View on Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Bear River play-by-play coverage will be heard on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, on the new 104 The Ranch mobile app, and streaming online here: http://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/KKEX3

#1 Sky View 42, #16 Desert Hills 12
– Next week: #1 Sky View vs #8 Cedar on Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sky View play-by-play coverage will be heard on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM, on the new 106.9 The FAN mobile app, and streaming online here: http://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KLGN3

#4 Ridgeline 64, #13 Cedar Valley 13
 – Next week: #4 Ridgeline vs #5 Park City on Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Ridgeline play-by-play coverage will be heard on 104.5 The Ranch, on the new 104 The Ranch mobile app, and streaming online here: http://ice10.securenetsystems.net/KLZX3

#3 Snow Canyon 35, #14 Logan 16
– The Logan Grizzlies’ season comes to an end.

#4 Salem Hills 44, #13 Box Elder 13
– The Box Elder Bees’ season comes to an end.

#8 Bear Lake 36, #9 West Jefferson 22
– Next week: #8 Bear Lake at #1 West Side on Friday, Nov. 6.

#6 Firth 40 #11 Malad 0
– The Malad Dragons’ season comes to an end

