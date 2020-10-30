Men arrested for alleged armed robbery outside Logan fast food restaurant

Left to right: Booking photos for Matthew K. Archuleta and Luis A. Maldanado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Police have arrested two men and a teenager suspected in an armed robbery outside a Logan fast food restaurant. Matthew K. Archuleta and Luis A. Maldanado were booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers were originally called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main, on Oct. 13. Multiple witnesses reported three individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, one of the men, suspected to be Archuleta, walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle.

The suspects never fired either weapon. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away.

Simmons said detectives were able to identify the suspects and began searching for them throughout the community.

Thursday afternoon, agents with Adult Probation and Parole were conducting a home check, when they determined Archuleta and Maldanado were at the residence. They notified officers, who responded to the home and took the suspects into custody without incident.

Jail records show, Archuleta, a 27-year-old Logan man, and Maldanado, a 30-year-old Logan man are being held on similar offenses. They were booked on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Simmons said the third suspect was a juvenile, who was transferred to the Cache Valley Youth Center.

Archuleta and Maldanado are being held in jail without bail. Both are expected to be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

