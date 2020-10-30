Susan Lynne Thompson, 70, passed away on October 27, 2020.

She was born June 28, 1950, in Brigham City, Utah. She was raised in Brigham City and Garland, Utah. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1968.

She married Norman Kaye Johnson on June 28, 1968, and had 3 beautiful daughters. They later divorced. She later met the love of her life, Roy “Bud” Thompson, and they were married on February 24, 1990. They lived in Tremonton for the remainder of her life.

Susan took great joy in her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She loved the holidays and making personalized gift bags for each grandchild. She loved sending and receiving cards in the mail. She enjoyed fall drives to see the beautiful changing of the leaves. She was always up for a good crossword puzzle. She made amazing coleslaw, which many people claimed was life-changing. She loved lemon-lime snow cones, diet Mountain Dew mixed with lemonade, watching her favorite TV shows, and a conversation with anyone.

Susan was kind, loving, generous, and extremely compassionate. She excelled at making people feel loved, accepted and so special. She always had a story to tell about the good things happening in the lives of her family and friends. One of Susan’s greatest strengths was her gift of gab, which anyone in her life can attest to.

Though it was very difficult to be a single mother raising her three girls, she did it with strength, grace, and dignity (with just a bit of sass.) She was the epitome of a mama bear, and adored by the wonderful women she raised.

Even in her final years, while being challenged by poor health, she strove to be positive and upbeat until the end.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Roy “Bud” Thompson; children, Jennifer (Ben) Davis, Cari (Matt) White; son-in-law, Kerry Nelson; siblings, Melanie May, David (Dorinda) May, Steven May, James (Maryann) May, and Matt (Bethany) May; grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, and Gavin (Davis), Abby, Alec and Nathan (White); Three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, D. Rees May and Joan May Martin; brother, Daniel May; and daughter, Cami Sue Nelson.

Her family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals at Logan Regional Wound Care Clinic for their skilled work and compassion in taking care of Susan these last few months. They gave us our final, precious moments with her.

She was truly loved, and will be deeply missed!

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton Utah, A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:30am. Interment will be at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah at 2:00pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Air hugs are permitted, and appreciated. 🙂

For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed, and will be available for viewing on-demand afterwards by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.