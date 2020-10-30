May 12, 1931 – October 29, 2020 (age 89)

Venna Grace Walker Saunders, 89, our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in Benson, Utah on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Venna was born to Morris Clark and Sylvia Maye Walker on a lovely spring day May 12, 1931 in Wellsville, Utah. She was very young when her family moved to Mt. Sterling, where her grandparents owned a farm, and they lived in half of their house for many years. Growing up Venna and her siblings spent their summers working on the farm where she was taught the value of hard work.

In 1950 she spent many nights dancing in the Elite Hall in Hyrum, Utah. One of those nights on the dance floor, Venna and a handsome gentleman caught each other’s eye all while being there with their own dates. That night was the beginning of a courtship that turned into a wonderful 62 years of marriage. Venna and Merlin A. Saunders were married on September 12, 1951. Venna and Merlin were blessed with five children; Sharon, Kurtis, Michael, Paul, and Barbara. They lived in Logan, Utah for many years before making Benson their home.

Venna had a love for quilting, crocheting, embroidering, and reading. Many family members have been recipients of her hobbies, which they will treasure always. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she had a love for the gospel and temple work. Thursdays you would find Venna at the Temple with her daughter and cousins. She looked forward to Thursdays and would be sad if weather did not allow them to go.

Family was everything to Venna. She looked forward to any time with family whether it involved camping, fishing, shopping, or just a visit. If you went to visit Venna, you had to be prepared to stay for a while because she loved your company and did not want you to go.

Venna is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Maye Walker, husband Merlin, son Michael, daughter Barbara, brothers Lee and William Walker, sister Melba Walker, a brother-in-law Marvin Maughan, and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by sisters Lavon (Marvin) Maughan, Dora (Devon) Parkinson. Brothers Clark (Diane) Walker, Ralph (Sally) Walker, Charles (Maxine) Walker. Daughter Sharon (Rod) Larsen, sons Kurtis (Alice) and Paul (Lorene). Along with 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:30 – 2:00pm with a graveside service following at 2:30 pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

Venna’s passing leaves a big hole in our hearts. As the tears flow, we rejoice at the reunion she is having with her family members that have gone before her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.