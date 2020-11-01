Weekend reports of new COVID cases in Utah average almost 1,800 a day

Utah Health Department COVID-19 weekend case reports averaged nearly 1,800 new cases for Saturday and Sunday.

There were 10 deaths in Sunday’s report, one of them a man from Box Elder County, between 65-84, who was living in a long-term care facility. There have now been 19 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District, 11 in Cache County and eight in Box Elder County.

There have been 614 coronavirus deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

There were 48 new cases included in Sunday’s report from the Bear River Health Department: 36 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County; plus 119 more cases reported on Saturday: 79 in Cache County and 40 in Box Elder County.

There have been 5,535 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District: 4,458 in Cache County, 1055 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,001 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations grew by four in northern Utah Wednesday. There are now 25 from the district in hospitals, 15 from Cache County and 10 from Box Elder County.

In a recent post on the Bear River Health Department home page, Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen discussed the recent surge of COVID-19 case counts statewide and, particularly, in the district’s three counties: Cache, Box Elder and Rich.

“Our greatest concern is for our population most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19,” said Berentzen. “This population includes individuals over 65 years old, and those who are immunocompromised and struggling with illness such as cancer, heart disease, and pulmonary issues.

“At the beginning of September, 60 percent of our new cases were individuals 18-25 years old. That trend has shifted. Now, only 20 percent of our new cases are individuals 18-25 years old, while cases within our older population are increasing. We need to do all we can to protect this segment of our population.”

Sunday, the rolling seven-day average for positive tests grew to 1,644 cases a day, yet another new record. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.7 percent.

The most recent Idaho report indicates there are 65,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 630 COVID deaths in Idaho with 384 positive tests in Franklin County, 77 positives in Bear Lake County and 64 in Oneida County.