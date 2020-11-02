June 4, 1963 – October 14, 2020 (age 57)

Alan Clark Stock died October 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jana Barton Stock and his children Elizabeth (Devan,) Joseph (Sarah,) Paul, David, Susanrae, seven siblings, and his parents Harold and Mary Beth Stock.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved being with his family. Alan enjoyed cooking for other people; seeing them enjoy his food made him happy. He owned the Cracker Barrel in Paradise for 10 years and loved the opportunity to feed his friends. He always had a story to tell and most of them were true!

No viewing will be held, but Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am at the Paradise 1st Ward Building, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 155 East 9400 South, Paradise, Utah.

You may join the services virtually at https://meet.google.com/hpa-dzof-vtx or https://meet.google.com/ihc-vzep-wii

In lieu of flowers there is a Venmo account available @Jana-Stock-1.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.