September 11, 1931 – October 30, 2020 (age 89)

Arlen Sparks Dahle passed away on the beautiful night of the blue moon of October 30, 2020 after a long and valiant struggle.

Arlen was born on September 11, 1931 to Newell Christensen Dahle and Olive Bethea Sparks in Clarkston, Utah. He was the 5th child in a family of six children. He was the last living member of his family.

His oldest brother VaNon was in an accident where he lost his eyesight. Dad quit school after eighth grade to help on the family turkey farm. This was just the beginning of his hard work ethic.

Dad first saw mom getting off the bus in Newton as he was driving through town Soon after he found time to meet this gal. They started dating. Several months later he was drafted, and off he went. Dad came home on furlough and married Gwennie LaWana Goodsell on July 26, 1952. Their marriage was solemnize in the Logan Temple on February 7, 1963.

They are the parents of 4 children: Keith Arlen (deceased), Debra Nielsen Anderson (deceased), Kimberly Jensen (Chris), River Heights, Utah and Cindy Crockett, Logan, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter.

After returning home from Korea, dad pestered LeGrand Johnson long enough he gave him his job. He worked for Johnson’s for 31 years before he had to take medical retirement. Several neighbors are recipients of his wonderful cement work.

It’s not easy to define dad in a short article. He taught us so many valuable lessons starting at a young age: anything worth doing is worth doing well; leave things better than you found them; you always have to think about tomorrow and the list goes on.

Dad loved music, but his garden was his pride and joy, which he continued through this year. There were not enough neighbors to share all the squash, and tomatoes his garden produced. His corn was delectable. He developed a system of planting corn that lasted through the entire season.

Dad and mom spent 12 winters between Yuma and Havasu, Arizona. They have a great love for the lasting friendships they made there.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who have cared for him. But mostly, thank you mom for being the best nurse anyone could ask for. She always said she wanted to keep dad at home, and she did. In dads words, “My wife was my angel.”

Funeral services will be Wednesday ,November 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Family and friends are invited to join via the Allen-Hall Mortuary zoom link by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.