Gary Roland Scoffield returned to Heavenly realms to be with his beloved wife Donna on October 29, 2020.

Gary also known as “Coach Scoff,” was born in Tremonton, Utah on March 27, 1939 to Edith Marble and Roland Scoffield. He was the oldest child of seven children. In his youth Gary loved to stay busy and could often be found helping his father at his dad’s gas station in Bear River City.

Shortly after graduating from Bear River High School he began working at Morton Thiokol and was there for forty-two years.

He married Erlyn Forsberg in 1959. From their union they were blessed with three children: Marcy, Darrin and Chad. Later the couple divorced, and Gary married his sweetheart, Donna Montgomery in 1968. Together they had one son, Rusty. In September 28, 1996 the couple was sealed in the Logan Temple. Later they served a mission in Florida for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Besides his family, Gary’s greatest love was sports. Especially coaching Little League Football. In a span of over forty-five years, Gary coached little league football and was a coach to thousands of youth throughout Bear River, and surrounding counties. He had a true love for the youth that he coached and called all of his players “his kids.” Throughout the years he has stayed in contact with “his kids” and has developed strong relationships with all of them as they have grown. You could often hear Gary encouraging “his kids” to follow their dreams and be the best that they could be. Gary also enjoyed being a Freshman Coach at Bear River High School.

One of Gary’s greatest joys was when his team won three Little-League-Mini-Bowls. Gary was humbled when Bear River High School gave recognition for the many years of service and dedication to helping coach hundreds of youth in football. His one true dream was to live long enough to watch one of his grandchildren play high school football. It brought him great joy to be able to see this dream come true in 2018. Another dream of his that he fulfilled was being able to coach Little League football with his son Rusty.

Gary was a competitive skeet shooter, bowler and golfer, and loved to grow a yearly tomato garden. Listening to piano music was one of Gary’s guilty pleasures that not very many people know about. Gary was extremely proud of his grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments and loved spending time with each of them.

When his beloved wife Donna became ill with cancer, he was her strength and rock to the bitter end. It brings his family great joy knowing that these two sweethearts are finally reunited together in Heaven. One of Gary’s favorite sayings when you asked him his age was that he was halfway to . . . And while he only made it in this life to the halfway mark of a hundred and sixty-two, his spiritual body is now in his twenties.

Gary leaves behind his daughter Marci (Brent) Rupp, his son Darin (Jennifer) Scoffield, son Rusty (Candace) Scoffield. He was proceeded in death by his parents Roland and Edith. His wife Donna Scoffield, and sons, Casey Stark, Chad Scoffield, and one grandson, Brayden Scoffield.

We love you Gary, and we know that you are in a better place and watching over us. Your passing has left a huge hole in our hearts and in our lives, and you will be missed greatly.

A viewing will be at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Interment to follow at River View Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah.

