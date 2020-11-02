Judith Ann Fackrell Petersen Larsen, 81, died November 1, 2020 at the Franklin County Nursing Home in Preston Idaho, following many surgeries and complications.

She was born August 31, 1939 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Orma Earl and Lloyd Fackrell. She married Arlo M. Larsen on December 4, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Judy served for over 50 years as a registered nurse in Downey, Boise, and Preston Idaho. Nursing was her passion, as well as cooking, gardening, hunting, sewing, music, traveling and being with her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities within the organizations.

She is survived by her husband, Arlo; children Kevin Larsen, 61 (Cindy), Janet, 53 (Pocatello, Idaho) and sisters Sharon Hatch (Harvey), West Jordan, Utah; Verla Valentine (Lee) Boise, Idaho; and Mona Merz (Marty) Orem, Utah; 4+ grandchildren and 3+ great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, adoptive father Virlow Petersen, and 4 step-siblings.

Private, family only services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home. There will be a drive-by viewing Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

Services will be livestreamed Friday at 11:00am MST and may be watched by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.