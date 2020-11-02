May 2, 1936 – October 29, 2020 (age 84)

Keith W. Jones was born May 2, 1936 to Harold Jones and Eva Williams and died October 29, 2020.

Keith was born in Southern California, but moved to Ogden when he was six months old and lived there until his marriage in 1959, except when he served a two year mission to England.

He married Sharon Arlene Stagg, 61 years ago. They went on a mission together to North Carolina. Since then they have lived in Washington, Connecticut, California, Idaho and in North Logan, Utah.

Keith graduated from Ogden High School, then two years at Weber College. He later graduated from the University of Utah, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He is survived by his wife, his seven children: Wendy (Mike) Heimbigner, Gregg (Debbie) Jones, Neil (Tova) Jones, Todd (Lisa) Jones, Tina (Lance) Browning, Bruce (Holly) Jones and Corey (Rebecca) Jones, one brother (Harold Jones) and a sister (Lois Willis). We all miss him very much.

A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in a Bishopric, as a Clerk, Seventy, Stake and Ward Missionary, and Scoutmaster. Family meant a lot to him. He enjoyed boating, hiking, skiing, camping and eating ice cream with them. It was a point of happiness to him that all his sons and one daughter served missions and all his children were married and sealed in a Church Temple.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00pm and Funeral Services to be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30am at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah. Due to COVID concerns attendance is limited.

The funeral will be broadcast by Zoom, and may be accessed online by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.