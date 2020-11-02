Mayor and council on the continued fight against COVID-19

On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program last week, Logan mayor Holly Daines was joined by council chairperson Amy Anderson who assists in overseeing the CARES funds to help governments to navigate the impact of the coronavirus. Anderson gave an update on the mask mandate and the importance of education.

“I think as you look back as to what’s been happening, Mayor Daines did implement the mask mandate back in the summer, as we were looking at USU students coming back and things changing. (She) had then come to the Logan city council asking us if we would be amenable to extending that until the end of the year,” she said.

Anderson said there was a lot of discussion back and forth on that topic and the council kind of settled on the idea to go the education route similar to what the governor has been doing. Such as the hope that if you give people the right information, they’ll make the right decision as to what is safe for themselves and for the community.

Mayor Daines said an interesting historical document was found dating back to the time of the so-called Spanish Flu that has had comparisons to the current pandemic.

“One of our librarians in the library was looking for another document and happened on a resolution from Logan city from 1919. Because of what they called at that time the Spanish influenza, there was a mask mandate back in 1919. You had to wear a gauze mask and the fine if you didn’t wear the mask was not to exceed fifty dollars or up to 30 days in jail,” Daines said.

Anderson said the council has decided to piggyback on the governor’s directive to Utah businesses to Stay safe and stay open.