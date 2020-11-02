Plea deal still being negotiated for Logan man accused of downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Zachary P. Stocker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A plea deal is still being worked out for a 29-year-old Logan man accused of downloading child pornography. Zachary P. Stocker was originally arrested more than 18 months ago.

Stocker participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Ray Malouf said Stocker was still trying to arrange to begin sex addiction treatment. He asked for two more months to start therapy and work out a plea deal.

In February 2019, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force began investigating Stocker after they allegedly traced the illegal images to his Island neighborhood apartment. A search warrant was served to his residence, where electronic devices were seized and he was taken into custody.

A year later, Stocker waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where Judge Brian Cannell would have determined whether prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind the suspect over for trial. He also pleaded “not guilty.”

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Cannell expressed frustration that Stocker hadn’t already begun counselling. He agreed to allow attorneys more time but hoped some measurable progress will be reported next time. He ordered Stocker to appear again in court Jan. 4.

Stocker remains out of jail after previously posting $70,000 bail. As part of his pretrial release, he is prohibited from having access to the internet or interactions with anyone under the age of 18. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com