Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, Renee Petersen Wootton passed away peacefully in her home on October 31, 2020 after a second short valiant battle with cancer at the age of 84. Our caring mother was born on June 14, 1936 in Hyrum, Utah to loving parents, Merle and Lawrence Petersen.

Renee grew up in Hyrum, Utah with her older sister, Barbara Petersen Bird and younger brother, David Petersen. Renee had many friends and enjoyed spending time at Hyrum Dam growing up.

She graduated from South Cache High School in 1954. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that drew many people towards her. For as long as we can remember she would meet monthly with the “BS Club” (lady friends) for lunch and reminisce about their friendship. She was a woman of many talents which included drawing, playing the clarinet, shopping endlessly and worrying about others. She was sent to Earth born to serve.

After a night of dancing at the Elite Dance Hall in Hyrum, Utah and a loving courtship, she married Gary A. Wootton from Heber, Utah on October 4, 1956 in the Logan LDS Temple. Gary joked that Renee fell in love with his 1954 Ford Convertible before him. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Gary’s passing in 2011. She continued to celebrate their love every year after.

She was employed for over 57 years with various insurance agencies including Garrett Insurance Agency and The Leavitt Group. In 1982, the Herald Journal published an article calling her a “Mover and Shaker” in the insurance industry as she specialized in Commercial Insurance, Bond Underwriting, and was a Notary Public. She was a dedicated employee, so dedicated that she chose not to retire. She worked up until she became ill this past June. She will be missed by the many good friends she has worked with.

Family has always meant everything to Renee. Every holiday and many Sundays she would provide a delicious meal, and insist that everyone was fed before she sat down to eat herself. She was notorious for offering her visitors a snack or food, and the candy dish was always full. We always joked that she thought we starved ourselves.

Renee looked forward to spending time with family. Often going on camping trips and vacations in the motorhome with no particular destination in mind. Although the water was not her favorite, life jacket secured, she would climb in the ski boat, riding white knuckled the whole time so as to not miss out on family time. She and Gary both loved having the family over for any occasion, especially holidays and birthdays.

Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Gary A. Wootton, both her parents Lawrence and Merle Petersen, sister Barbara (David) Bird, and grandson’s Ryder and Levi Wootton.

She is lovingly remembered by her children Cathy Wootton Clayton, Lee (Kayleen) Wootton and Denise Seamons. Grandchildren: Stetson (Hanna), Daxton, Kolton and Oakley Seamons. Brother David (Linda) Petersen, several nieces and nephews, fur-grandbabies and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Intermountain HealthCare for the loving care that they have given over the last several months. We’d also like to thank her work family and friends who reached out with support during this difficult time.

A private family prayer will be held prior to the graveside services at Allen Mortuary. Graveside services and burial will be conducted at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend.

