Services planned for woman killed in crash four years after UHP brother dies in traffic accident

Amy Ellsworth Davis (Courtesy: Janica Ellsworth)

BEAVER DAM — Memorial services are being held for a 38-year-old Beaver Dam woman, killed in a car crash last Wednesday morning in Riverside. Amy Marlene Davis was driving a minivan on 4400 W. when she failed to stop at the intersection with SR-30, striking a semi-truck that was hauling a trailer full of gravel.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Davis was the sister of Eric Ellsworth, a UHP trooper who was struck and killed by a car in November 2016, while warning motorists about sagging power lines near Garland City. Her death has brought back some painful memories for the family and law enforcement.

“You know, it brings back some bad memories…It just opened up a lot wounds, being just a month shy of the fourth anniversary of (Eric Ellsworth’s) accident,” said Brenchley.

Davis’ obituary stated: “Amy was a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing her treats anytime she could. She loved camping and had a real abiding passion for spending time with family and friends.”

Memorial services started Sunday night with a viewing at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary. Graveside services are being held at noon today at the Beaver Dam Cemetery.

Brenchley said troopers are still unsure what caused Davis to run the stop sign and hit the semi-trailer. She reportedly had just dropped off one of her sons at school prior to the accident.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe account to raise money for Davis’ husband, Mark Edward Davis, and their two boys to help cover the funeral costs. It has already collected more than $3,000.

