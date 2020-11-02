Utah registers the lowest COVID-19 report in 2 weeks

Monday marked the lowest new coronavirus report in two weeks with the state health department announcing 1,196 new COVID19 cases statewide.

There were 40 new cases included in Monday’s report from the Bear River Health Department: 21 in Cache County and 19 in Box Elder County.

There have been 5,575 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,479 in Cache County, 1074 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,064 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations are down in northern Utah Monday. There are now 19 from the district in hospitals, 11 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County.

Utah’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 614 with no new deaths since Sunday.

Monday the rolling seven-day average for positive tests stayed about the same 1,647 cases a day. Also, the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests reached 19 percent. State officials say that indicates there are many infected people who are not being tested.

With 8,744 Utahns tested since Sunday there have been 1,097,593 people tested the last eight months.

The 348 patients now hospitalized surpasses the record of 342 concurrent patients set Sunday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 5,576.

Last Friday 75.7 percent of the state’s intensive care units were occupied; as of Monday that number is down to 71.6 percent. The most recent Idaho report indicates there are 65,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 630 COVID deaths in Idaho with 384 positive tests in Franklin County, 77 positives in Bear Lake County and 64 in Oneida County.