Bradfield says high turn-out in Cache on election day

Jason Williams

Cache County clerk and auditor Jess Bradfield has had a busy day on Tuesday, but took a few minutes to call in on KVNU’s For the People program on Election Day. He said voting turnout has been brisk at already past 70 percent turnout.

“I’m staring at a full ballot box right now of about 2,000, I have 3,000-plus provisionals, and that’s only from halfway through the day. So, we are anticipating upwards of 6-7,000 provisional (ballots). We are anticipating somewhere in between 80 to 90 percent voter turn-out,” said Bradfield.

He said although he has not seen an official count of Election Day turn-out he said it is high.

“Tomorrow’s going to bring its own problems, but today we’re seeing people unified regardless of party in the get-out-to-vote effort. And people feel unified in that. They’re waiting in the same line together to vote. It’s been heartwarming to see, I know…everybody’s cheering for different people. But you know what, today we’re unified in something and that means something.”

The county’s single in-person polling place at the Cache County Events Center at the Fairgrounds is open until 8 p.m.