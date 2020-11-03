Cache County Election Results 2020

The following are results from races in and involving Cache County. Results will be updated throughout the evening. Uncontested races not included. Projected winners are italicized.
State Senate District 25
Chris Wilson, REP: 25,062
Nancy Huntly, DEM: 10,554
State House District 1
Sherry Phipps, CON: 573
*Joel Ferry, REP: 6,763
Amber Hardy, DEM: 1,386
State House District 3
Mike Petersen, REP: 11,719
Holly A. Gunther, DEM: 4,343
State House District 4
Mary K. DaSilva, DEM: 4,410
*Dan Johnson, REP: 5,771
State House District 5
Lauren Abell, DEM: 3,289
*Casey Snider, REP: 12,200
Cache County Council – Logan 1
*Karl Ward, REP: 2,443
Adam S. Tripp, DEM: 1,860
Cache County Council – Logan 2
Erica Abbot, DEM: 1,948
*Barbara Tidwell, REP: 3,321
Cache County Council – North
*David Erickson, REP: 5,834
Marilyn Mecham, DEM: 1,274
Cache Water District Board – At-Large
Regan Wheeler: 14,225
Brett Roper: 20,485
Jared Clawson: 17,445
1st District Congress
Darren Parry, DEM: 78,203
Blake David Moore, REP: 160,653
Utah Governor
Chris Peterson / Karina Brown, DEM: 288,961
Greg Duerden / Wayne Hill, IAP: 13,683
Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson, REP: 561,773
Daniel Rhead Cottam / Barry Evan Short, LIB: 25,651
Utah Attorney General
Rudy J. Bautista, LIB: 42,487
Greg Skordas, DEM: 325,257
*Sean D. Reyes, REP: 529,263
Utah State Auditor
*John Dougal, REP: 607,593
Jeffrey L. Ostler, CON: 99,801
Brian L. Fabbi, UUP: 109,461
Utah State Treasurer
Richard Proctor, CON: 85,698
*David Damschen, REP: 606,151
Joseph Speciale, LIB: 117,633
Constitutional Amendment A
For: 530,520
Against: 355,108
Constitutional Amendment B
For: 696,531
Against: 165,587
Constitutional Amendment C
For: 717,492
Against: 158,080
Constitutional Amendment D
For: 519,740
Against: 321,143
Constitutional Amendment E
For: 643,917
Against: 231,874
Constitutional Amendment F
For: 563,995
Against: 273,757
Constitutional Amendment G
For: 470,100
Against: 403,567
*Incumbent