Cache County Election Results 2020

Written by Eric Frandsen
November 3, 2020

The following are results from races in and involving Cache County. Results will be updated throughout the evening. Uncontested races not included. Projected winners are italicized.

State Senate District 25
Chris Wilson, REP: 25,062
Nancy Huntly, DEM: 10,554

State House District 1
Sherry Phipps, CON: 573
*Joel Ferry, REP: 6,763
Amber Hardy, DEM: 1,386

State House District 3
Mike Petersen, REP: 11,719
Holly A. Gunther, DEM: 4,343

State House District 4
Mary K. DaSilva, DEM: 4,410
*Dan Johnson, REP: 5,771

State House District 5
Lauren Abell, DEM: 3,289
*Casey Snider, REP: 12,200

Cache County Council – Logan 1
*Karl Ward, REP: 2,443
Adam S. Tripp, DEM: 1,860

Cache County Council – Logan 2
Erica Abbot, DEM: 1,948
*Barbara Tidwell, REP: 3,321

Cache County Council – North
*David Erickson, REP: 5,834
Marilyn Mecham, DEM: 1,274

Cache Water District Board – At-Large
Regan Wheeler: 14,225
Brett Roper: 20,485
Jared Clawson: 17,445

1st District Congress
Darren Parry, DEM: 78,203
Blake David Moore, REP: 160,653

Utah Governor
Chris Peterson / Karina Brown, DEM: 288,961
Greg Duerden / Wayne Hill, IAP: 13,683
Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson, REP: 561,773
Daniel Rhead Cottam / Barry Evan Short, LIB: 25,651

Utah Attorney General
Rudy J. Bautista, LIB: 42,487
Greg Skordas, DEM: 325,257
*Sean D. Reyes, REP: 529,263

Utah State Auditor
*John Dougal, REP: 607,593
Jeffrey L. Ostler, CON: 99,801
Brian L. Fabbi, UUP: 109,461

Utah State Treasurer
Richard Proctor, CON: 85,698
*David Damschen, REP: 606,151
Joseph Speciale, LIB: 117,633

Constitutional Amendment A
For: 530,520
Against: 355,108

Constitutional Amendment B
For: 696,531
Against: 165,587

Constitutional Amendment C
For: 717,492
Against: 158,080

Constitutional Amendment D
For: 519,740
Against: 321,143

Constitutional Amendment E
For: 643,917
Against: 231,874

Constitutional Amendment F
For: 563,995
Against: 273,757

Constitutional Amendment G
For: 470,100
Against: 403,567

*Incumbent

