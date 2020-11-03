Cache County Election Results 2020

The following are results from races in and involving Cache County. Results will be updated throughout the evening. Uncontested races not included. Projected winners are italicized.

State Senate District 25

Chris Wilson, REP: 25,062

Nancy Huntly, DEM: 10,554

State House District 1

Sherry Phipps, CON: 573

*Joel Ferry, REP: 6,763

Amber Hardy, DEM: 1,386

State House District 3

Mike Petersen, REP: 11,719

Holly A. Gunther, DEM: 4,343

State House District 4

Mary K. DaSilva, DEM: 4,410

*Dan Johnson, REP: 5,771

State House District 5

Lauren Abell, DEM: 3,289

*Casey Snider, REP: 12,200

Cache County Council – Logan 1

*Karl Ward, REP: 2,443

Adam S. Tripp, DEM: 1,860

Cache County Council – Logan 2

Erica Abbot, DEM: 1,948

*Barbara Tidwell, REP: 3,321

Cache County Council – North

*David Erickson, REP: 5,834

Marilyn Mecham, DEM: 1,274

Cache Water District Board – At-Large

Regan Wheeler: 14,225

Brett Roper: 20,485

Jared Clawson: 17,445

1st District Congress

Darren Parry, DEM: 78,203

Blake David Moore, REP: 160,653

Utah Governor

Chris Peterson / Karina Brown, DEM: 288,961

Greg Duerden / Wayne Hill, IAP: 13,683

Spencer J. Cox / Deidre M. Henderson, REP: 561,773

Daniel Rhead Cottam / Barry Evan Short, LIB: 25,651

Utah Attorney General

Rudy J. Bautista, LIB: 42,487

Greg Skordas, DEM: 325,257

*Sean D. Reyes, REP: 529,263

Utah State Auditor

*John Dougal, REP: 607,593

Jeffrey L. Ostler, CON: 99,801

Brian L. Fabbi, UUP: 109,461

Utah State Treasurer

Richard Proctor, CON: 85,698

*David Damschen, REP: 606,151

Joseph Speciale, LIB: 117,633

Constitutional Amendment A

For: 530,520

Against: 355,108

Constitutional Amendment B

For: 696,531

Against: 165,587

Constitutional Amendment C

For: 717,492

Against: 158,080

Constitutional Amendment D

For: 519,740

Against: 321,143

Constitutional Amendment E

For: 643,917

Against: 231,874

Constitutional Amendment F

For: 563,995

Against: 273,757

Constitutional Amendment G

For: 470,100

Against: 403,567

*Incumbent