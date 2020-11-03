July 26, 1935 – October 23, 2020 (age 85)

Our loving sweetheart, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend, Carolyn Hunsaker Smith, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Buena Park, California on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born on July 26, 1935 in Honeyville, Utah, the youngest child of seven children to Wallace and Amy Burnham Hunsaker. Carolyn graduated from Box Elder High School in 1953.

She married her sweetheart, Robert J. Smith on March 22, 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles California Temple on March 22, 1993.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life, and for over 60 years she has lived with her family in several wards there in California. She was currently a member of the Valley View Ward in the Cypress Stake.

Carolyn loved to sew, do needlework and was an amazing storyteller and cook. She and her family enjoyed many trips and adventures together and especially enjoyed their visits to Utah each year to see family members. Carolyn always loved her family’s home next to the mountains.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Jay Smith of Tremonton, Utah; one daughter, JoAnn (Sherman) Anderson; Robert Kirk (Sherry) Smith; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. She also has one brother-in-law, Kenneth Tinney and one sister-in-law, Francis Hunsaker still living in Honeyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, Marjorie (Heber) Elm; Dean (Colleen) Hunsaker; Helen (Courtley) Holman; Kenneth (LaVerne) Hunsaker; Lois Tinney and Lynn Hunsaker.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Honeyville Cemetery, 2525 West 6980 North, Honeyville, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday prior to the graveside service from 11:00 – 11:30am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

