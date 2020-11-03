Holiday Gift Show set for this weekend

A file photo of Kent Ricks owner of Curate Company shows some of his merchandise and talks with patrons at the Logan Holiday Gift Show.

LOGAN – The annual Logan Holiday Gift Show is back. It will be held again at the Riverwood’s Conference Center located at 615 Riverwood Parkway in Logan, on Nov. 6 and 7. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. each day.

“Masks are required for both patrons and vendors,” said Greg Roper, who oversees the event for Cache Valley Media Group. “We would like to see everyone practice social distancing as much as possible and keep their masks on for the entire time they’re at the show.”

He said this gift show is generally one of the biggest in the valley.

“We nearly sold out every vendor space and expect every space to be completely filled as the opening gets closer,” Roper said. “We have nearly 100 quality vendors participate in the show.”

Entrepreneurs and businesses generally come from as far away as Florida, some from Idaho, Southern Utah and even Colorado to bring their wares to Logan. There are also a lot of excellent local vendors that use the show to promote their products.

“I think both the vendors and patrons are looking for a reason to get out of their house and enjoy themselves,” said Eric Frandsen, Vice President of Operations at Cache Valley Media Group. “I think people are looking for a reason to get out and do something. And to be clear, our staff has been in regular communication with our local health department to ensure a safe show for our vendors and visitors.”

Not only will people be selling arts and crafts, they can also find jewelry, clothing, food, Christmas décor, even massages and almost anything else you can imagine for holiday gifts.

Santa Claus will also be making a visit, but he will be walking around, handing out candy and not have children sitting on his lap due to the COVID restrictions.

Thousands of people attend the show each year to get ideas for holiday giving, and sometimes that includes services, not just clothes or jewelry.

Cost is only $2 to attend, children 12 and under are free.