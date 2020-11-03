Kathleen (Kay) Wright Cochran passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020, from causes incident to age.

She was born May 23, 1929, to Oliver Winfield and Lillias Speirs Wright in Bennington, Idaho. She grew up in Bennington and attended school there and in Montpelier.

Kathleen married Dwight Leland Cochran on October 9, 1948, in Bennington. They were sealed in the Ogden Utah temple June 28, 1973. Together they had three children, Jeffrey Dwight, Christine, and Linda. They lived happily together in Pegram, Idaho, raising their family on the Cochran Brothers ranch.

In 1990, the ranch was sold and Dwight and Kay moved to Montpelier where they lived until 2008 when they moved to Hyde Park, Utah. Dwight passed away in April, 2012 and Kay continued to live in Hyde Park until October, 2019 when she moved back to Montpelier.

Kay is survived by her three children, Jeff (Mary) Cochran, Christine Cochran, and Linda Cochran, 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight, her parents, Oliver and Lillias, siblings Oliver LaMar, Genevieve (Macbeth), Glenn, Mary Fern and William Lee.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Montpelier 5th Ward at 1:00pm with a viewing from 11:00am – 12:45pm prior to services.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Bear Lake Manor, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, and Encompass Hospice for their loving care for Mom in her final days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.