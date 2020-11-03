Kelsey Dawn Hansen Carver, 33, passed away October 30, 2020.

Kelsey was born April 25, 1987 to Craig and Susan Hansen of Preston, Idaho. Kelsey’s bubbly personality floated her through her high school years at Preston High School and she graduated in 2005.

She married her high school sweetheart, Brandon Carver, June 26, 2010. They were later divorced. They were blessed with two beautiful babies, Easton Troy Carver and Brynlie Joann Carver. Her babies were the loves of her life! She loved being a stay at home mom to them and of course her two fur babies, Roxy and Maci, spending all of her time devoted to them. She took pride in everything she did, whether it was caring for her house and yard or making her kids look perfect, and it also shined through her artistic abilities.

Kelsey had the biggest heart and loved everyone. She had the most infectious laugh and made any situation fun. She followed in her brother’s footsteps by helping her dad in the shop, which she loved to decorate for him.

Kelsey is survived by her kids Easton and Brynlie, her parents Craig and Susan Hansen, sister-in-law Sydnie Love (Hansen) and many family members who loved her dearly. She’s preceded in death by her brother Kayd Craig Hansen, her fur babies Roxy and Maci, her Grandma and Grandpa Fonnesbeck and Grandma and Grandpa Hansen.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Weston Cemetery, 200 North 100 West

Weston, Idaho. A viewing for family and close friends only will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2020 from 11:30am – 12:30pm. If you plan to attend, please bring a chair and blanket to the graveside.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.