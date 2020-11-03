Newton man accused of molesting teen girl bound over for trial

Booking photo for Harris Griffin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Newton man accused of molesting a teenage girl has been bound over for trial. Harris D. Griffin was originally arrested in May, booked into the Cache County Jail, and later released after posting $100,000 bond.

Griffin participated for a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

As part of their evidence, Cache County deputy attorney Dane Murray played an interview with the alleged victim, recorded at the Children’s Justice Center. In it, she described Griffin inappropriately touching her multiple times over the top of her clothing. He also told her to “keep her mouth shut” and not tell anybody.

A recorded phone conversation between the teenage girl and Griffin was also played for the court. During the call, the suspect said he thought the girl wanted him to touch her.

Cache County sheriff’s detective Brad Nelson testified about his interview with Griffin as part of the investigation. Nelson said the suspect blamed the teenage girl for the incidents, stating she was “egging it on.”

Griffin was an acquaintance and also considered to be a person of trust to the alleged victim.

Public defender Shannon Demler did not present any evidence during the hearing. He said there was “some real credibility issues with the victim’s testimony.”

Despite Demler’s concern, Judge Brian Cannell said prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to show a crime had been committed. He ordered Griffin to appear again in court November 30.

Griffin could face up to life in prison if convicted.

