Norman A. Freeman

On October 31st, Norman Freeman’s favorite witch, picked him up for the ride of his life. He has been missing ever since.

When he wasn’t trotting the globe with the Air Force, raising six children with his wife Charlotte, or serving as president and CEO of various businesses…..Norm could be found at his airplane museum, the pawn shop, or Corvette dealership.

The family plans to conduct a search party at Schwab-Matthews funeral home, and would appreciate any information as to Norm’s where abouts…

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am in the Cokeville LDS 2nd Ward, 725 East Main Street, Cokeville, Utah. The viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Cokeville 2nd Ward, 725 East Main Street, Cokeville, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm.

Norman will be greatly missed by his children Scott Freeman (Angie), Kimbre Freeman, Brooke Neal (Bob), Leslie Harlow (Colin), Nathan Freeman (Amy) and Aaron Freeman (Alicia) 15 grandchildren and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Charlotte Smith, mother Adeline Alley and father Marvin Freeman.

He will be remembered for his generosity, “get the job done right,” and “well, hello good look’in.”

The only thing Norm loved more than the town of Cokeville, was its people.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.