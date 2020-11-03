Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

Written by Associated Press
November 3, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State offiials said the number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but a huge surge in early voting has more than compensated.

The secretry of state’s office said Monday nearly 500,000 of the state’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving. Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday.

The election arrives as coronavirus cases are surging in Idaho. The governor has ordered the state back into stage 3 restrictions to preserve hospital capacity as intertwined healthcare systems showed early signs of buckling.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.