September 13, 1946 – October 30, 2020 (age 74)

Sheila Miles, age 74, passed away on October 30, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1946, in Preston, Idaho.

Sheila spent over 40 years living in Utah, but recently moved to an assisted living facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be near family during her last weeks.

Sheila is survived by her niece, CeeCee (Jesse) Saxton, grandniece, McKenna Saxton, and grandnephew, Bridger Saxton, Idaho Falls, Idaho; nephew, Shane (Tracey) Smith, grandnephew, Canyon Smith, and grandniece, Cameryn Smith, Park City, Utah; and her brother-in-law, Tim Smith, Riverdale, Utah.

Sheila was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Miles Smith, and her parents, Joseph and Esther Miles.

A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30am at Aaron’s Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Interment to following at 11:30am at the Smithfield Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah.

The family would like to thank Tambree Meadows Assisted Living and OneSource Home Health and Hospice for their help and kindness.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.