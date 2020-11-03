The 19% 7-day rolling average of positive cases is a new record

With the state health department’s Tuesday report showing 1,669 new COVID-19 positive cases since Monday, other metrics are causing concern among state officials.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1 percent, another record high rate. State health officials say it could indicate there are probably a lot more infected people, who aren’t being tested, and who are probably spreading the virus without knowing it.

There were 59 new cases included in Tuesday’s report from the Bear River Health Department: 19 in Cache County and 40 in Box Elder County.

There have been 5,634 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,498 in Cache County, 1114 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,103 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations remained steady in northern Utah Tuesday. There are now 19 from the district in hospitals, 11 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County.

Utah’s death toll from the coronavirus grew to 620 with six more COVID-19 deaths since Monday.

Tuesday the rolling seven-day average for positive tests took a big jump to 1,726 new cases a day.

With 7,834 Utahns tested since Monday there have been 1,105,427 people tested the last eight months.

Unfortunately coronavirus hospitalization numbers set records Tuesday with 366 patients now being care for in hospitals. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 5,665.

As of Tuesday 73.7 percent of the state’s intensive care units are occupied. The most recent Idaho report indicates there are 65,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 632 COVID deaths in Idaho with 388 positive tests in Franklin County, 79 positives in Bear Lake County and 64 in Oneida County.