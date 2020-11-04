Amber Alert cancelled after Ogden infant found safe

Amila Spratley-Apkewas, who was inside a vehicle allegedly taken in Ogden, briefly prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert (Courtesy: Ogden City Police Department)

OGDEN — An Amber Alert for a missing 10-month-old child was cancelled Wednesday after the girl was found safe and two suspects were taken into custody.

The alert was issued around 11:45 a.m. by Ogden City police after a car was stolen with the young girl, Amila Spratley-Apkewas inside. Officers reported she was wearing a pink onsie with bunny ears.

The car, allegedly taken, was a gray 2008 Acura with a Utah license plate. It was reportedly left running in the 200 West block of Patterson Street about 10:45 a.m.

The alert was canceled just before 1 p.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the infant was found left on a porch.

Ogden City Police Chief Randy Watt said the girl was unharmed and two suspects were later arrested.

will@cvradio.com