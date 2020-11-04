Betsy Hutchings Wagstaff, beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt and friend passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 71.

Betsy was born on October 19, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to David and Beth (White) Hutchings. She grew up with her older brother Rod and younger brother Garth in a loving home where she learned the values of hard work, thrift, service, generosity and the blessing of family.

She graduated from Weber State College in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education and began her teaching career at The Valley Elementary School in Huntsville, Utah. Betsy had so many fond memories of those early years teaching at The Valley School and has remained lifelong friends with many of the people from this period in her life.

Betsy was sealed for time and all eternity to Richard Wagstaff on June 22, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. After starting their family Richard and Betsy moved to beautiful Cache Valley. Betsy loved living in Logan and touched the lives of so many people throughout Cache Valley in various ways.

Betsy stepped away from teaching outside the home when the couple welcomed their two daughters, Sarah Jane and Rachel Ann into the world. She invested all of her time and energy into making the happiest home for her family. She was an incredibly capable home maker. She loved sewing clothes for her family, helping Richard tend a large garden, canning and preserving the fruits of their labors and making every birthday and holiday extra special for her family. Betsy also knew the value of a good family vacation and planned many of those over the years.

Once her girls were in school Betsy resumed her teaching career, this time at Edith Bowen Lab School. Betsy became the technology teacher and learned all things tech and computer extremely quickly, she had a brilliant mind. She loved that she was able to teach and work with all the children in the school. Many EBLS alumni have Betsy to thank in part for their fantastic keyboarding skills. Betsy formed some of her closest friendships with her fellow staff members from EBLS and after retiring in 2011 she ensured this group of extraordinary friends continued to get together regularly to catch up and visit.

Richard and Betsy are known and beloved by many for their role as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. For 40 years every Christmas season this jolly couple brought joy and happiness to hundreds of families and individuals throughout Cache Valley. They always made sure to make the time to stop and see those who were lonely, downtrodden, sick or afflicted in some way, sharing with everyone the magic and hope of Christmas.

Genuine Christ like service is the hallmark and legacy of Betsy’s life. Over the years she served in the Logan 3rd ward as a leader or teacher in the Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary organizations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her service in these callings she again allowed her to touch the lives and hearts of so many individuals.

Although her greatest joy came from serving her family and friends and making sure that everyone around her felt incredibly special and loved. She had the gift to find true joy in everyone else’s success and accomplishments and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She never missed an opportunity to support and cheer on her children and grandchildren in sports, school and life events. There was always home made food and yummy treats to be had as well as a place at the Wagstaff’s table for anyone from any walk of life. She loved and welcomed all.

She dearly loved her three grandsons Colter, Isaac and Abe and enjoyed spending time with them and seeing them learn and grow.

A neurologic decline over the last year of her life took away the ability for Betsy to do many of the things she loved to do like riding her bike, driving to see family and eventually even the ability to walk her little dog Charlie. Although this decline was extremely difficult for Betsy and her family it also gave many the new opportunity in a reversal of roles to providing loving service to Betsy. We would like to express the utmost gratitude to all of the special friends, neighbors and caregivers that have helped Betsy this last year. Her devoted husband Richard has been her primary caregiver this last year and cared for her in a loving and tender way. We are so grateful for the Johnson and Bryner families for doing so much to help us care for Betsy these last few months. Betsy had so many close and dear friends because that is the kind of friend she was, hers was the epitome of a Life Well Lived.

She was welcomed to the Spirit world by her loving parents, infant brother, Roger and younger brother Garth Hutchings as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Wagstaff of Logan, daughters Sarah (Clayton) Winslow of American Fork, Utah and Rachel Woods of Ogden, Utah and her beloved boys Colter Winslow and Isaac and Abraham Woods. She is also survived by her brother Rod (Sherry) Hutchings of Land O’Lakes, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:45am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint building at 125 West 600 North, Logan, Utah.

In Betsy’s memory please go for a bike ride or walk with a good friend or do something special and kind for your family, she would love that!!

The services will be live streamed online and may be viewed by clicking here. The live stream is via Zoom. If you have not ever used Zoom: please click on the button below now to install Zoom on the device you plan to use to view the service. An audio and video recording will be available after the service has been completed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Serenicare Funeral Home.