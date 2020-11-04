Blake Moore to replace U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress

Political newcomer Blake Moore (left) has won a solid victory over Darren Parry (right) of Providence in the race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress.

SALT LAKE CITY – In a Utah political campaign with national implications, Blake Moore of Salt Lake City has won the right to replace outing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress.

Northern Utah voters selected Moore by a 37 point margin over Democratic candidate Darren Parry of Providence.

During Tuesday’s general election balloting, Moore garnered 172,656 votes compared to 80,506 votes for Parry.

The race between Moore and Parry drew national attention because it was the first time in 17 years that Utah’s 1st Congressional District seat was vacant due to Bishop’s retirement.

Although a novice in terms of politics, Moore is no stranger to government service. His background includes experience as a foreign service officer both in the U.S. and overseas.

Parry is well-known in northern Utah circles as a former tribal leader of the northwestern band of the Shoshone Nation.

Both candidates ran civil, issue-oriented campaigns focused on protection of Hill Air Force Base, stewardship of Utah’s public lands and fiscal restraint.

The closest thing to a personal attack in their political discourse came when Parry tactfully pointed out their 20-year disparity in maturity.

The state’s 1st Congressional District sprawls over much of northern Utah, including Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich, Summit, Uintah and Weber counties, plus a portion of Davis County.