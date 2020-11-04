Building Association offers a virtual home tour for 2020

The Cache Valley Home Builder Association gives builders a chance to show their innovations and custom work for people to see.

LOGAN – With COVID restrictions in place, the Cache Valley Home Builders Association (CVHBA) decided to conduct a virtual Parade of Homes Tour this year.

Executive Officer Josie Gilbert is touting the 2020 Parade of Homes virtual tour as being a success and something they may continue to do in the future.

“Given the year, we decided to do a virtual Parade of Homes tour,” she said. “It’s something we may add in the future in conjunction with a physical tour.”

There are 11 homes in this year’s tour and three of them are in Box Elder County.

“In Box Elder County we have one in Manuta, one in Fielding and one in Riverside,” Gilbert said. “We have some builders that belong to our organization that build in Box Elder County, so we included them.”

By including the Box Elder County builders into the CVHBA, they were able to expand the number of homes in this year’s home tour.

The virtual home tour began Oct. 30 and will continue until Nov. 30.

“Overall, it has been going well,” she said. “There are things that have worked and some that didn’t work well. We’ve had a few bumps, but it’s going good.”

The 2020 tour has a range from starter homes like a townhouse, as well as some that cost over $500,000.

“We had the videographer make a virtual record of homes with a photo gallery,” Gilbert said. “And the Matterport tour, or 3D virtual tour, is a cool feature. People can click though the home and look around as if they were there.”

One of the good things about doing a virtual tour is the price was cut to $5. All of the homes have a virtual tour and a couple of the homes may even have an open house.

Tickets and information about the home tour is available at cachevalleyparadeofhomes.com.

The CVHBA is a non-profit trade association, consisting of any builders wanting to protect and preserve building in Northern Utah. Members of the association want to assist people making the American dream of home ownership a reality.

The CVHBA includes general contractors, trade contractors, financial mortgage institutions, title companies and anyone else involved in the home building industry. They are also members of the National Home Builders Association in Washington D.C. and the Home Builders Association of Utah.

“Builders decide for themselves if they want to participate in the Parade of Homes,” Gilbert said. “Builders are the ones who benefit from having a home in the parade.”

The builder must be a general contractor to qualify for a home to be included in the show and the homes must have at least one floor completed and four of the rooms should be staged with furniture. And the outside must have its final grade.

CVHBA’s main goal is to help builders, financial institutions, contractors, title companies and everyone else affected by the building industry.