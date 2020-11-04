Douglas Alan Abbott

November 18, 1950 – November 1, 2020 (age 69)

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Douglas Abbott passed away peacefully at age 69 in Logan, Utah.

He was born on November 18, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Joseph and Doris (Okelberry) Abbott and was raised in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

He received degrees from Oregon State University, Brigham Young University, and the University of Georgia. He was a tenured professor of Family and Consumer Science at the University of Nebraska for 30 years. Through his work he traveled throughout Asia and the Middle East and published numerous research articles.

He and his former spouse Mary Abbott raised 3 daughters – Emily, Erin, and Alisha, and he was “Uncle Doug” to many families and children in his church and neighborhood communities.

Doug loved to travel and learn of other cultures and religions. He spent extensive time in China, India, the Philippines, the U.A.E., and Israel and spent many hours studying Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism. Doug also served an LDS mission to Arizona and spent much of his time there among the Navajo people.

He was at home in any body of water, no matter the temperature, and swam in creeks, lakes, rivers and oceans at every opportunity. He loved people and enjoyed inviting families to his home. He retired to Logan in 2014.

Doug was preceded in death by his father Joseph, and his mother Doris. He is survived by Mary, his three daughters Emily (Christopher) Ross, Erin (Stephen) Pister, and Alisha (Kolby) Mickelson; his brothers Greg (Margie) Abbott and Tom (Lisa) Abbott, niece Olivia, and 12 grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to 5451 Lisette Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109 or erin.pister@gmail.com.