Fire destroys home in Brigham City

Damage from a house fire located at 276 W. 750 N. in Brigham City (Courtesy: Brigham City Fire Department)

BRIGHAM CITY — A fire Tuesday morning caused extensive damage to a home in Brigham City. The blaze was reported just after 6 a.m. near 276 W. 750 N.

Brigham City Fire Marshal Michael Young said firefighters responded to the fire on report of both smoke and flames coming from inside the home. One occupant was also reported to be inside.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found extensive amounts of fire coming from both inside and outside of the residence.

The fire was extinguished within an hour but not before it caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

Young said fire units from both Corinne and Willard also responded to the blaze. No injuries were sustained to emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Young said the fire is a reminder for people to install, routinely check and always maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

