Joel Ferry wins three-way race in House District 1

Utah Rep. Joel Ferry of Corrine has won re-election in a three-way race in Utah House District 1.

BRIGHAM CITY – State Rep. Joel Ferry will continue to represent Utah House District 1, which includes the Cache County communities of Clarkston, Cornish and Newton, as well as significant portions of Box Elder County.

Ferry emerged as the victor from general election balloting in a three-way race against Democrat Amber Hardy and Sherry Phipps, representing the Constitution Party.

The incumbent Republican garnered 8,309 votes in Tuesday’s balloting, compared to 1,597 votes for Hardy and 697 votes for Phipps.

Ferry manages a family farm in Corrine. He was initially elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 2018 and the general election results represent his first successful reelection campaign.

Ferry has said that his top priority in his next term of office is to facilitate Utah’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.