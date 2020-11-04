April 30, 1962- October 30, 2020 (age 58)

Kathy Ann Payne, daughter, little sister, niece, aunt, loyal friend, and exceptional teacher returned to her Heavenly and earthly parents and brother Gregg on October 30, 2020 after a long struggle with multiple health problems. She was 58 years old and at home with her brother and sister-in-law, Myron and Connie Payne, when she passed.

Kathy was born April 30, 1962, in Murray Utah to Noel Lee and Geraldine Potts Payne. She was the baby of the family and was welcomed, adored, and loved by her family, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends. Kathy spent her childhood in the family home in Kearns, Utah.

Kathy graduated from Kearns High School and Utah State University. She was a creative teacher for many years and was devoted to the students who were in her classes. Kathy liked to create and decorate her home and classroom to be warm and welcoming to all. Kathy spent most of her professional life in Logan and Hyrum, Utah.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a great love of children and was happy to teach Primary and be with her nieces, nephews, and her friends’ children and grandchildren at celebrations and activities.

Kathy had many interests and liked going to plays and musicals, Utah Jazz games, Salt Lake Bees games (especially if there were fireworks), Utah Shakespeare Festival, dining at various restaurants with yummy food, music, concerts, and other activities. She was able to go to a play this summer at Pickleville Playhouse at Bear Lake. She liked to play Scrabble and other games and had a fun, humorous, and competitive spirit.

She liked to travel and some of her favorite trips were Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Lake Tahoe, Mt. Rushmore, Bethesda, Baltimore, and Orlando, Florida. One of her favorite places was the Oregon coast. She was excited to visit the Grand Canyon in October with her friend Joanne. Kathy liked to camp out and travel with family and friends.

Kathy had a way of developing deep relationships with those close to her. She was a loyal friend and made an impact on a lot of people. Even though she struggled with her health, she was compassionate and wanted to be there to help others with their own challenges. Kathy liked to shop and pick out things that were perfect gifts for others. She will be missed.

Kathy is survived by her brothers and sister: Myron L. Payne (Connie), Jeffrey L. Payne (Linda), and Sharon K. Folland. She is survived by nephews Aaron N. Payne (Angie), Zachary G. Payne (Duli), Seth M. Payne (Kimberly), Jason M. Payne (Teresa), Brady J. Payne (Miah), Jordan W. Payne (Taylor), and nieces Sarah J. Halterman (Dan), Katie Payne Lebbon (Justin) and the many grand nieces and nephews that she loved.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Potts Payne; brother, Gregg Allen Payne; father, Noel Lee Payne, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who helped care for her after her mother’s death.

We would like to thank Intermountain Homecare and Hospice and all her medical care team for their help during this time. Kathy chose to be cremated and her ashes may be spread on the Oregon Coast at a later date. There will not be a memorial service at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Serenity Funeral Home.