September 6, 1930 – November 1, 2020 (age 90)

Leon Rasmussen McCarrey passed away peacefully at home in Centerville, Utah on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 90 surrounded by his wife and family members.

Leon was born September 6, 1930 to Leona Pearl Rasmussen and James Lewis McCarrey in Richmond, Utah. His parents, brother Don and sister Marie preceded him in death. He grew up in Richmond and attended the school where his mother taught. He also attended Utah State University (BA), Brigham Young University (ME) and the University of Oregon where he received his doctorate degree. Leon did post graduate work at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He also took sabbaticals for further studies in Belgium and Denmark.

Leon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served his first mission in the land of his ancestors, Denmark. He also served on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah and later with his beloved wife, Roberta, in Jakarta, Indonesia on a humanitarian mission. He faithfully served in various callings for the Church throughout his life. Leon often said his favorite calling was as “Bishop of the Lakeview Ward” in Centerville, Utah because he “loved the people so greatly.”

Leon was a Professor of Education at Weber State University and a Professor of Business at Utah State University. He served as President of the Pacific Northwest Conference on Higher Education for Oregon, Utah and Washington. By appointment of Governor Rampton, Leon also served as the Chairman for the State of Utah Disabilities Council. Leon was chosen as a Fulbright Scholar and leader of a team of United States educators to conduct a study and document their conclusions of the state of Higher Education under the Bonn Government in Germany. He also served on accreditation teams to various universities and colleges. Leon was Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Utah and retired as a Full Professor at Utah State University, Logan, Utah.

He married Roberta O’Driscoll in the Logan LDS Temple and they became the parents of five children. Leon is survived by his wife, Roberta; children Cordell (Laura), Shannan, Cheryl, John (Debbie), Scott (Stacy); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and; his sister LuR.

Due to the pandemic, Leon’s funeral will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am. We ask that only Family members attend the in-person viewing and funeral that will both be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah where masks are required. The private family viewing is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30am.

The family thanks the hospice nurses and all others at Elevation Hospice for their compassionate service and Russon Mortuary for their support and help during our time of personal loss.

