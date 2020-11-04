Little change on Cache County Council after balloting

Nolan Gunnell will take over the South District seat on the Cache County Council, joining Republican incumbents who retained their seats on the panel.

CACHE COUNTY – After Tuesday’s general election balloting, there will be only one new face on the Cache County Council.

Republican Nolan Gunnell will replace incumbent Jon White in the South District seat on the county panel. Gunnell garnered 6,146 votes in the uncontested general election.

White had previously chosen not to seek reelection.

In contested races, all other incumbent Republican members of the county council defeated their Democratic challengers.

In the race for the Logan 1 seat on the county panel, Karl Ward outpaced Adam Tripp by a nearly 600-vote margin, with a count of 2,573 votes to 1,914 for Tripp.

In the Logan 2 race, Barbara Tidwell collected 3,498 voted compared to 2,020 for Erica Abbot.

Vying for the North District seat, David Erickson outpaced Marilyn Mecham by a more than 4 to 1 margin, with 6,121 votes for the incumbent compared to 1,327 for the challenger.

In uncontested county races, Republican County Assessor Kathleen Howell and County Treasurer Craig McCallister were returned to their offices with vote counts of 38,066 and 37,393 respectively. Republican County Recorder Devron Andersen received 37,486 in an uncontested race.