Logan voters support re-election of Rep. Dan Johnson

Written by Charlie Schill
November 4, 2020
Logan voters are sending Rep. Dan Johnson back again to the Utah Legislature.

LOGAN – State Rep. Dan Johnson has won his first bid for re-election to the Utah Legislature.

After defeating Democratic candidate Mary DaSilva in Tuesday’s general election balloting, Johnson will continue to represent House District 4 at the State Capitol.

In the closest local contest of the night, Logan voters picked Johnson by a margin of little more than a thousand votes. Johnson garnered 6,098 votes compared to 4,562 for DaSilva.

Johnson is a retired educator, having previously served as a K-12 principal and assistant school superintendent.

The daughter of local icon Thad Box, DaSilva had argued that her experience as a public health nurse would have benefited the Legislature in making decisions in the process of recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

